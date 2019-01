Jan 21 (Reuters) - ACCORHOTELS:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT FOLLOWING ITS TENDER OFFER FOR ORBIS’ SHARES, IT WILL ACQUIRE 15.3 MLN SHARES AT 95 ZLOTY/EACH

* THE SHARES REPRESENT 33.1% OF TOTAL SHARES IN ORBIS’ SHARE CAPITAL

* AFTER THE TENDER, IT WILL OWN DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY 85.8% OF THE COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL

* ON JAN. 10 IT ANNOUNCED A FINAL INCREASE OF THE OFFERED PRICE TO 95 ZLOTYS FROM 87 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

