Jan 21 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube Do Porto Futebol SAD

* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PORTIMONENSE TO SIGN PLAYER WILSON MANAFA

* DEAL IS VALID FOR FOUR AND A HALF SEASONS, UNTIL JUNE 30, 2023

Source text: bit.ly/2T5iIGN

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)