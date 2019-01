BRIEF-Avtovaz Signs RUB 70 Bln Special Investment Contract

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Avtovaz:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SIGNED SPECIAL INVESTMENT CONTRACT (SPIC) WITH RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND TRADE, TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF ALLIANCE BRANDS IN RUSSIA

* DURING THE 10-YEAR CONTRACT AVTOVAZ WILL INVEST MORE THAN RUB 70 BILLION

* CO SERVES AS MAIN INVESTOR WITHIN GROUP OF ALLIANCE PARTNERS OF LADA IZHEVSK, RENAULT RUSSIA, NISSAN MOTOR MANUFACTURING RUSSIA, AND MITSUBISHI MOTORS RUS

* NICOLAS MAURE, VICE-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, NOTED THAT RUSSIAN MARKET IS KEY TO SUCCESS OF GROUPE RENAULT, INCLUDING AVTOVAZ

Source text: bit.ly/2FQHc2O

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)