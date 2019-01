Jan 22(Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY NOW SEES NET REVENUES OF EUR 5.7 MILLION TO EUR 6.1 MILLION FOR FY 2018 (PREVIOUSLY EUR 6.5 MILLION TO EUR 7.0 MILLION)

* NOW SEES EBITDA FOR FY OF BETWEEN EUR -3.6 MILLION AND EUR -3.9 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY -3.2 TO -3.6 MILLION EUROS)

* REASONS FOR ARE TEMPORARY SALES SHIFTS MAINLY IN THE USA AND ASIA

* MANAGEMENT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN THE 2019 FY

