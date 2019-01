Jan 22 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING:

* DKSH BUSINESS UNIT CONSUMER GOODS PARTNERS WITH SPEAKE-MARIN TO EXCLUSIVELY SUPPLY, MARKET, SELL AND DISTRIBUTE ITS TIMEPIECES IN JAPAN EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2019

Source text - bit.ly/2WbxgH4

