Jan 23 (Reuters) - Finansinspektionen:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FJÄRDE AP-FONDEN HAD ACQUIRED 4.5 MILLION SHARES IN IMMUNICUM AB

* AS RESULT OF TRANSACTION FJÄRDE AP-FONDEN INCREASED ITS STAKE IN IMMUNICUM FROM 0 TO 6.3 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)