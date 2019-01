Jan 23 (Reuters) - Celon Pharma SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED PATENT IN U.S. FOR PI3K INHIBITORS, WHICH ARE USED IN TREATMENT OF IMMUNOLOGICAL DISEASES, INFLAMMATORY DISEASES AND IN ONCOLOGY THERAPIES

* PATENT GUARANTEES FULL LEGAL PROTECTION IN THE UNITED STATES

* PATENT PROTECTION INCREASES VALUE OF POTENTIAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTS IN THERAPEUTIC AREAS COVERED BY PATENT PROTECTION

