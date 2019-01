Jan 23 (Reuters) - MedicPen AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAD SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH TELENTA

* PARTIES TO COOPERATE TO OFFER AN IOT-SOLUTION THAT WOULD COMBINE TELENTA’S TECHNOLOGY AND CO’S MEDIMISMART

* FIRST OBJECTIVE IS TO START PILOT PROJECT AND START LAUNCH OF MEDIMI®SMART IN SWEDEN IN 2019

* PARTIES AIM TO ENTER INTO LONG TERM AGREEMENT AT END OF Q1 AT LATEST

