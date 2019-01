Jan 23 (Reuters) - Casa Damiani SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY LEADING JEWELS HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH STYLE CAPITAL SGR TO BUY 5.3 PCT STAKE IN DAMIANI

* PRICE PER SHARE OF THE TRANSACTION IS THE SAME OF THE ONE IN THE TAKEOVER BID LAUNCHED BY LEADING JEWELS, EUR 0.855

* LEADING JEWELS WILL OWN, TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION ITS STAKE AS OF TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 88.6 PCT ONCE THE TRANSACTION IS FINALIZED

