24 Jan

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY A 15 MILLION EUROS FINANCING FROM CB LUX IN THE FORM OF ISSUANCE OF 1.02 MILLION NEW SHARES

* FUNDING WILL PROVIDE PHARNEXT WITH ADDITIONAL MEANS TO ADVANCE PXT3003 DEVELOPMENT TOWARDS COMMERCIALISATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHARCOT-MARIETOOTH DISEASE TYPE 1A

