BRIEF-Sonae FY Retail Sales 6.32 Bln Euros, Up 7.6 Pct YoY

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sonae MC SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FY RETAIL SALES 6.32 BILLION EUROS, UP 7.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q4 RETAIL SALES 1.81 BILLION EUROS, UP 9.3 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY FOOD RETAIL 4.16 BILLION EUROS, UP 7.0 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q4 FOOD RETAIL 1.15 BILLION EUROS, UP 7.1 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* WORTEN SALES REACHED 1.1 BILLION EUROS, 7.6 PERCENT ABOVE THE 1 BILLION EURO THRESHOLD SURPASSED IN FY17 WITH 5.6 PERCENT OF LFL GROWTH (BOTH IN THE QUARTER AND IN THE YEAR)

* TOTAL ONLINE SALES SURPASSED 150 MILLION EUROS IN 2018 WITH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM WORTEN, SONAE MC AND ISRG

Source text: bit.ly/2W95yKZ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)