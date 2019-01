Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ortivus AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 9 MLN

* ISSUE IS OF UP TO 5.7 MLN NEW B-SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS FROM FEB 26 TO MARCH 12, 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)