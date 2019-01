Jan 24 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT EXPECTS TO EXCEED 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE OF 260 MILLION EUROS ANNOUNCED AT THE END OF 2018

* CONFIRMS 2019 EBITDA GUIDANCE AT 285 MILLION EUROS

* TO INTEGRATE COMMERCIAL BRANDS OF NH HOTELS AND MINOR HOTELS UNDER COMMON CORPORATE UMBRELLA

