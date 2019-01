BRIEF-Telefonica Sells Operations In Guatemala And El Salvador To America Movil For 570 Mln Euros

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS 60 PERCENT OWNED UNIT TELEFONICA CENTROAMERICA INVERSIONES REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH AMERICA MOVIL TO SELL ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF TELEFONICA MOVILES GUATEMALA AND 99.3 PERCENT OF TELEFONICA MOVILES EL SALVADOR

* AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF TRANSACTION FOR BOTH COMPANIES IS $648 MILLION (ABOUT 570 MILLION EUROS)

* FROM TOTAL AMOUNT, 293 MILLION DOLLARS CORRESPOND TO TELEFONICA GUATEMALA AND 277 MILLION DOLLARS CORRESPOND TO TELEFONICA EL SALVADOR

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CAPITAL GAINS BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITIES OF ABOUT 120 MILLION EUROS, MAINLY FROM TELEFONICA EL SALVADOR

* CLOSING OF SALE OF TELEFONICA GUATEMALA HAS TAKEN PLACE ON THURSDAY

