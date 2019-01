BRIEF-Juventus Ends Loan Of Sturaro To Sporting CP To Send Player To Genoa

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Juventus SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS ENDED IN ADVANCE THE AGREEMENT WITH SPORTING CP FOR THE LOAN OF PLAYER STEFANO STURARO

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO LOAN STURARO TO GENOA UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019, for EUR 1.5 MLN

* GENOA MUST BUY STURARO AT THE END OF THE SEASON FOR EUR 8.5 MLN IF THE CLUB ACHIEVES CERTAIN SPORTING RESULTS DURING THE 2018/2019 SEASON

* THE PERMANENT TRANSFER FEE MAY INCREASE OF FURTHER EUR 8 MLN UPON ACHIEVING CERTAIN TARGETS

