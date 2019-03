BRIEF-Nokian Tyres: Court Ruling In Tax Dispute Case 2007-2010 Now Final

March 11 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres plc:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT REJECTED APPLICATION FOR LEAVE TO APPEAL FROM THE TAX RECIPIENTS’ LEGAL SERVICES UNIT IN NOKIAN TYRES’ 2007–2010 TAX DISPUTE

* DECISION OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE COURT OF HÄMEENLINNA IN MAY 2018 IS THUS FINAL AND THE TAX DISPUTE FOR THE TAX YEARS 2007–2010 COMPLETED

* DECISION OF THE SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT HAS NO CASH FLOW IMPACT AS THE TAX ADMINISTRATION RETURNED THE ADDITIONAL TAXES PAID BY THE COMPANY ALREADY IN 2018

