BRIEF-Curando Nordic To Streamline And Focus On The Digital Part Of Business

March 11 (Reuters) - Curando Nordic AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY TRADING OF CO’S SHARES WAS STOPPED ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH

* SAYS HAS NOT SUCCEEDED IN ACHIEVING THE TURNOVER AND THE RESULTS ORIGINALLY FORECASTED

* TO DEAL WITH THE SITUATION, CO HAS TAKEN A STRATEGIC DECISION TO STREAMLINE AND FOCUS ON THE DIGITAL PART OF THE BUSINESS AND DISPOSE OF EVERYTHING THAT DOES NOT SUPPORT THE CORE BUSINESS

* SUBSIDIARY NIANA AB HAS BEEN SOLD TO ARENA GROUP

* BOARD IS WORKING WITH THE LONG-TERM FINANCING THAT IS NECESSARY TO BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN A HIGH RATE OF DEVELOPMENT OF THE DIGITAL PLATFORM

