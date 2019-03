March 11 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS RECEIVED REQUEST FROM ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONVERSION OF THIRD TRANCHE OF BONDS FOR VALUE OF EUR 0.3 MLN

* TO ISSUE 0.1 MLN SHARES, EUQAL TO 0.85 PCT OF POST-CONVERSION CAPITAL

