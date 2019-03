March 12 (Reuters) - Inkemia IUCT Group SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE BOARD HAD DECIDED TO FILE FOR PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS FOR THE COMPANY, INSTITUT UNIV. DE CIENCIA I TECNOLOGIA SA AND IUCT EMPREN SA

Source text: bit.ly/2CeD3TO

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)