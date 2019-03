BRIEF- Erytech Pharma FY Total Operating Loss Widens To 43.6 Million Euros

March 12(Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ERYTECH PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 134.4 MILLION ($153.9 MILLION) AT YEAR-END

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.4 MLN VS EUR 3.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 38.2 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 33.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 43.6 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 30.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS:FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN TRYBECA-2, PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIAL IN TNBC

* EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS:START OF GMP PRODUCTION AT PRINCETON FACILITY AND LYON EXTENSION

* EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS:START OF US PATIENT ENROLMENT IN TRYBECA 1, PHASE 3 TRIAL IN SECOND-LINE PANCREATIC CANCER

* EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS:INITIATION OF PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH ERYMETHIONASE

