BRIEF-Cellectis Q4 Operating Loss Widens To 29.3 Million Dollars

March 12(Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, CELLECTIS REPORTS 4TH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CASH POSITION OF $452M AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $297M AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* CELLECTIS, THROUGH ITS NEW SUBSIDIARY CELLECTIS BIOLOGICS, INC., ENTERED INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT TO BUILD A MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN NORTH CAROLINA, ADVANCING COMMERCIALIZATION CAPABILITIES FOR ITS UCART PORTFOLIO

* UCART123 IN PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION CLINICAL TRIAL ONGOING FOR AML

* UCART22 RECEIVED FDA AND IRB APPROVALS FOR PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION CLINICAL TRIAL IN B-ALL PATIENTS

* UCART19 ASH ABSTRACT BY PARTNERS SERVIER AND ALLOGENE SHOWED CONTINUED PROGRESS OF FIRST CLINICAL ALLOGENEIC CAR T-CELL PROGRAM FOR ALL ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE $3.1 MLN VS $6.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS OF $29.3 MLN VS LOSS OF $27.8 MLN YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2HruoAF

