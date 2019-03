March 13 (Reuters) - AIK Fotboll AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ROBIN JANSSON WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO AMERICAN MAJOR LEAGUE ORLANDO CITY SC

* TRANSFER AGREEMENT HAS IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* TRANSFER PRICE IN THE RANGE OF SEK 2.5 MLN-5.0 MLN (CLASS 2 TRANSFER ACCORDING TO AIK FOTBOLL’S TRANSFER CLASSIFICATION)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)