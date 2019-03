BRIEF-CCC FY Net Profit Down At 59.3 Mln Zlotys

March 14 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 59.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 286.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 4.73 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED 4.94 BILLION ZLOTYS

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 375. 5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 462.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMMERCIAL FLOOR SPACE GREW BY 185,000 SQUARE METERS AND AMOUNTED TO 660,000 SQUARE METRES IN 2018

* IN 2019 COMPANY PLANS TO INCREASE ITS COMMERCIAL FLOOR SPACE BY 100,00 SQUARE METRES

* PLANS TO INVEST AT LEAST 100 MILLION ZLOTYS IN DEVELOPMENT OF LOGISTICS AND IT IN 2019

