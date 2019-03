BRIEF-Cellularline FY Adj. Net Profit Down At EUR 23 Mln, To Propose Dividend Of EUR 0.30/SHR

March 14 (Reuters) - Cellularline:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY SALES REVENUE OF 129.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS RESTATED 139.5 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT WAS EUR 23 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT, INCLUDING ALL THE NON-RECURRING EFFECTS, WAS EUR 17 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT EUR 8 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE FY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 PER SHARE

* SAID C. EUR 11 MILLION DECREASE IN SALES DUE TO DROP IN RUSSIAN, MIDDLE EASTERN AND ITALIAN MARKETS (LATTER ACCOUNTS FOR MORE 80% OF TOTAL DECLINE)

* DECREASE IN SALES MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-RECURRING FACTORS RELATED TO DE-STOCKING AND NETWORK REORGANIZATION OF SOME CUSTOMERS ON ITALIAN MARKET

* CLOSING OF THE M&A TRANSACTION WITH SYSTEMAITALIA CONFIRMED FOR APRIL 2019

* THE PREPARATORY ACTIVITIES FOR LISTING IN THE STAR SEGMENT OF THE ITALIAN BOURSE’S MTA CONTINUE

