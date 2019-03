March 14 (Reuters) - BF SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE OF 78.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 45.1 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF 308,000 EURO VERSUS A LOSS OF 179,000 EURO A YEAR AGO

