March 15 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE OF EUR 188.1 MILLION, UP 12.5 PCT ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE CONSOLIDATION BASIS

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 4.7 MLN VS EUR 4.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN SALES COMES MAINLY FROM AFTER MARKET CHANNEL PERFORMANCE (ABOUT 19.9 PCT OF SALE), IN EMERGING MARKETS IN PARTICULAR

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT EUR 27 MILLION

* TO SUBMIT TO SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSAL TO RENEW THE BUY-BACK AND/OR DISPOSAL OF TREASURY SHARES PLAN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)