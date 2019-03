March 18 (Reuters) - SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WILL SELL STADIUM BENFICA ESTADIO AND BENFICA TV FOR A TOTAL OF 99.3 MILLION EUROS

* THE SELL WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 1

Source text: [bit.ly/2FdfKu4]

