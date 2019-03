March 18 (Reuters) - Think Smart SA:

* COURT RESOLVES TO DISSOLVE THE COMPANY

* ADMINISTRATORS WILL BE REPLACED BY INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION

* INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION TO PRESENT PLAN FOR EXECUTION OF ASSETS AND RIGHTS INTEGRATED IN ACTIVE MASS OF COMPANY WITHIN 15 DAYS

