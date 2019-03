March 18 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS POSTPONED APPROVAL OF FY RESULTS DUE TO DAMAGES ON RACETRACK OF JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA

* SAID BOARD NEEDS TIME TO ASSESS IMPACT OF EVENTS ON INVESTMENTS

* TO APPROVE FY RESULTS WITHIN 180 DAYS FROM END OF FY

