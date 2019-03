March 18 (Reuters) - PharmaNutra SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED DISTRIBUTION DEALS WITH RENAPHARMA AND FRESENIUS KABI AUSTRIA

* DEALS CONCERN DISTRIBUTION OF CO’S PRODUCTS FROM CETILAR LINE IN SWEDEN AND NORWAY AND PRODUCTS FROM CETILAR AND ULTRAMAG LINES IN AUSTRIA

