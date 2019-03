March 18 (Reuters) - Longino & Cardenal:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 1.2 MLN, UP 114.4 PCT YOY

* FY REVENUE EUR 32.0 MLN, UP 12.2 PCT YOY

* CONFIRMS GROWTH TREND IN 2019 THROUGH CONSOLIDATION ON MARKETS ALREADY COVERED

