* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT FOLLOWING IMPAIRMENT TESTS ON DEVELOPMENT WORKS ON “SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 3” GAME IT HAS DECIDED TO BOOK AN IMPAIRMENT OF 12.2 MLN ZLOTYS

* THE IMPAIRMENT LOSS WILL BE INCLUDED IN COMPANY’S 2018 STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

