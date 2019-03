BRIEF-Fat Dog Games Signs Investment Agreement with Qubic Games

March 18 (Reuters) - Fat Dog Games SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE COMPANY AND ITS UNIT FAT DOG GAMES DEVELOPMENT (FDG DEVELOPMENT) HAVE SIGNED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH QUBIC GAMES

* UNDER AGREEMENT QUBIC GAMES IS TO BUY UP TO 172 SHARES IN FDG DEVELOPMENT FOR 200,000 ZLOTYS

* QUBIC GAMES SHALL SIGN WITH FDG DEVELOPMENT FOUR PUBLISHING DEALS REGARDING LICENSING FDG GAMES TO PUBLISH ITS GAMES: “DEAD HORIZON 1”, “DEAD HORIZON 2”, “DEATH’S HANGOVER” AND “REKT!” ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)