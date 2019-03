March 18 (Reuters) - North Coast SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS STARTED TALKS WITH ALIVAL ON BUYING REMAINING STAKE IN ITS UNIT LATTERIA - TINIS

* COMPANY NOW OWNS 50% STAKE IN LATTERIA - TINIS, THE REST IS OWNED BY ALIVAL

* LATTERIA – TINIS IS A KEY ELEMENT IN COMPANY’S BUSINESS MODEL AND MERGING IT WOULD IMPROVE ITS CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

* NEGOTIATIONS SHOULD TERMINATE BY END-APRIL

