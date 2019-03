March 19(Reuters) - APG SGA:

* SAYS IT WILL OPTIMIZE COMPANY STRUCTURES AND DOWNSCALE EXECUTIVE BOARD

* SAYS EMPLOYEES AND ACTIVITIES OF CO’S SEGMENT BRANDS WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO CORE BUSINESS AS OF JUNE 1, 2019

* CFO BEAT HERMANN WILL CONTINUE TO HEAD UP THE FINANCE UNIT

* OPTIMIZATIONS TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF SOME 20 TO 25 JOBS IN BACK-OFFICE, ADMINISTRATION AND LOGISTICS AREAS BY MID-2020

