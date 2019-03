BRIEF--Vistula Retail Group Q4 2018 Net Profit Up At 32.4 Mln Zlotys

March 19 (Reuters) - VISTULA RETAIL GROUP SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2018 NET PROFIT 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 23.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE 272.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 223.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 40.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 31.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2018 ITS RETAIL SPACE WAS 51,600 SQUARE METERS, VERSUS 33,300 SQUARE METERS YEAR AGO

* IT HAD 568 STORES AT END-2018

* PLANS TO OPEN 39 NET STORES NET IN 2019, INCREASING ITS RETAIL SPACE BY ABOUT 8% TO 55,700 SQUARE METERS

* PLANS INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT 25 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2019

* GROUP’S GOAL FOR 2019 IS CONTINUING DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND REACHING REVENUE OF OVER 1 BILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)