* LEADING JEWELS ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY FINAL RESULTS OF VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON SHARES OF CASA DAMIANI

* LEADING JEWELS HOLDS 96.8 PERCENT OF DAMIANI AT THE END OF THE VOLUNTARY OFFER

* LEADING JEWELS, INVESTMENT VEHICLE OF DAMIANI FAMILY, TO EXERCISE PURCHASE RIGHT ON 2,666,409 DAMIANI’S SHARES, EQUAL TO 3.228 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL

