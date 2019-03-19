Switzerland Market Report
March 19, 2019 / 7:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Schlatter Group FY EBIT Up At CHF 3.8 Mln

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* FY net sales grow by 10.2 percent to CHF 111.5 million (2017: CHF 101.1 million)

* FY order intake of CHF 114.2 million: 20.7 percent more than in the previous year (2017: CHF 94.6 million)

* As at 31.12.2018 the order backlog stood at CHF 45.2 million (31.12.2017: CHF 42.5 million)

* FY positive operating result (EBIT) of CHF 3.8 million for the reporting period (2017: CHF 2.5 million)

* FY consolidated net result of CHF 3.7 million (2017: CHF 2.9 million)

* For the current financial year the Board of Directors and Group Management are targeting group earnings above those of the previous year

* To recommend to the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2019, that the company should not make a dividend payment for the 2018 financial year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below