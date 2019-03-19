New Issues News
BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo to place existing, new shares in stock offering

March 19 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said:

* Plans to place existing and new shares in a share offering;

* Plans to offer 6.6 percent, or 2.9 million, of treasury shares and new shares to raise around $200 million;

* Cherkizovo shareholders plan to offer some of their shares;

* Free float after the share offering expected to be no less than 25 percent;

* Cherkizovo plans to use the proceeds from the share offering to reduce debt and for potential acquisitions;

* Share offering to be conducted on the Moscow Exchange;

* The Mikhailov family plans to retain strategic control over the company following the offering. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)

