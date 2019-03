March 19(Reuters) - NEBAG AG

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST IN NON-OPERATING ASSETS OF BIELLA HOLDING AG

* WILL FOUND COMPANY (POLUN HOLDING AG), WHICH WILL ACQUIRE THE NON-OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OF BIELLA IN POLAND AND HUNGARY

* SAYS AGREED PURCHASE PRICE WAS JUDGED ADEQUATE

* CO’S PLANNED INVESTMENT IN POLUN HOLDING AG AMOUNTS TO AROUND CHF 2.4 MILLION

