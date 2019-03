BRIEF-CHL Has Enough Liquidity Until July 15 Following Shareholders' Payments

March 19 (Reuters) - CHL SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD RECEIVED EARLIER THAN PLANNED A PAYMENT FROM SHAREHOLDER FICHIMORI OF EUR 194,000

* IT RECEIVED AS OF TUESDAY PAYMENTS FOR FUTURE CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 97,207.10 FROM SOME SHAREHOLDERS

* ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL NOT RUN OUT OF LIQUIDITY UNTIL JULY 15, 2019

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS RECEIVED IS EQUAL TO EUR 478,312.88, OF WHICH EUR 187,105.78 FROM WARRANT EXERCISE AND EUR 288,207.10 AS PAYMENTS FOR FUTURE CAPITAL INCREASE

