* INCREASED TOTAL INCOME IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 BY 9.5 PERCENT TO CHF 166.0 MILLION

* FY EBIT OF CHF 25.9 MILLION, INCREASE OF 39.2 PERCENT

* FY GROUP PROFIT INCREASED COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR - AT CHF 18.6 MILLION, IT WAS CHF 6.1 MILLION OR 49 PERCENT HIGHER

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 14.00 TO BE PROPOSED

