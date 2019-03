March 20 (Reuters) - Iconovo AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IN ONGOING CUSTOMER PROJECT WITH CBC CO LTD, ICONOVO AND CUSTOMER AGREED TO CHANGE PAYMENT MODEL

* RECEIVES SEK 5 MLN AS ONE-OFF PAYMENT

* ONE-OFF PAYMENT TO CONTRIBUTE TO STRONG RESULT IN Q1 2019 - CEO

