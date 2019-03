March 21 (Reuters) - Dr Sannas AB (publ):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY RIGHTS ISSUE TO A VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 2.0 MLN OVERSUBSCRIBED

* ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO 114.8 PCT

* GETS PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 1.9 MLN AFTER ISSUE COSTS

