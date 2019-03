March 21 (Reuters) - Iceland Seafood International Hf :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY OPERATING PROFIT (IFRS) AT EUR 7.9 MLN VS EUR 4.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROFIT FOR THE YEAR (IFRS) EUR 4.7 MLN VS EUR 2.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY SALES (IFRS) EUR 346.0 MLN VS EUR 249.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* WILL PAY 20-40% OF PAT ANNUALLY AS DIVIDEND

* FORECASTS NORMALIZED PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR THE YEAR 2019 IS IN THE RANGE BETWEEN EUR 11.0 – 11.8 MLN

