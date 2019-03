March 21 (Reuters) - BORSA ISTANBUL (BIST):

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY SHARES IN TRABZONSPOR SPORTIF WHICH ARE ALREADY TRADED ON THE BIST MAIN MARKET AND WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE BIST 100 INDEX, WILL BE TRADED ON THE BIST STARS MARKET AS OF APRIL 1TH

