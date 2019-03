BRIEF-Milestone Medical Fy Net Los Widens To $4,000

March 22 (Reuters) - Milestone Medical Inc:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET LOSS $3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCT SALES $119,800 VERSUS $2,000 YEAR AGO

* FY LOSS FROM OPERATIONS $2.9 MILLION VERSUS $2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAID CO BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH ON HAND AND LIQUIDITY TO MEET ALL ITS ANTICIPATED OBLIGATIONS FOR THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* SAID THIS RAISES SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT REGARDING CO’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN UNLESS ADDITIONAL FINANCING IS ACHIEVED

* SAID CO WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE ITS CASH POSITION WHILE TAKING STRATEGIC STEPS TO FINALIZE SUPPORTIVE CLINICAL STUDIES AND MARKET PRODUCT AND TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS IN MEDICAL BUSINESS SECTORS

