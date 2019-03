March 22 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT INDEPENDENT EXPECT HAD ASSESSED DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

* EXPERT SAYS THAT THE COMPANY HAS RESTORED ITS FINANCIAL, EQUITY AND ECONOMIC HEALTH

* ACCORDING TO COMPANY’S PLANS, THE DEADLINE TO COMPLETE ITS DEBT RESTRUCTURING WAS BY 2021

