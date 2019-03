March 22 (Reuters) - NB Aurora SA SICAF RAIF:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY NET RESULT AT END-2018 OF EUR 52.7 MLN

* NET ASSET VALUE AT END-2018 OF EUR 198.0 MLN AFTER IPO COSTS

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.06 PER LISTED SHARE

