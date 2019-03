BRIEF-Infoscan FY Net Loss Narrows To 1.6 Mln Zlotys

March 22(Reuters) - Infoscan S.A.:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET LOSS OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 68,488 ZLOTYS VERSUS 245,305 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* INTENDS TO DEVELOP ACTIVITIES IN FIELD OF BREATHING DISORDERS DURING SLEEP AND CARDIAC DISORDERS, AS WELL AS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES IN FIELD OF TELEMEDICINE SOLUTIONS

* SAID THAT IN 2019, PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE SALES REVENUES

